Last minute shoppers head to Turtle Creek

It's Christmas weekend, and if you haven't finished your shopping yet, you are not alone.

"The later it gets, the closer it gets to Christmas, the crazier it gets," said Houston Steelman, store manager at Buckle in Turtle Creek Mall.

Steelman said he hired six new employees in October to prepare for the holiday shopping frenzy.

"Christmas Eve is always super busy just because there's last minute gift cards, body sprays, the stocking stuffers," Steelman said. "Those things always get forgotten about until the last minute."

Another addition for the holidays at Turtle Creek is a pop-up wrapping station.

"Yesterday was unbelievable," said Gus Yager, who works at the wrapping station. "We had well over 100 people come by yesterday and about 10 people today since we opened up."

To cater to last minute shoppers, the mall has extended its hours. On Christmas even it will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last-minute shopper Darrell Smith Jr. offered some advice to survive the weekend.

"Get something that's affordable, something you know somebody will love and make them smile," he said.

Turtle Creek Mall opens again on Monday with normal store hours in case you need to make returns.

