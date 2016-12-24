Lamar Co. woman decorates home with over 60 Christmas trees

The Army is now offering a bonus to high school seniors looking to enlist.More >>
The Army is now offering a bonus to high school seniors looking to enlist.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on MS 63 at the intersection of Hwy 63 Saturday.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle accident on MS 63 at the intersection of Hwy 63 Saturday.More >>
Petal Upper Elementary School students had their first day of classes back in their original building this morning.More >>
Petal Upper Elementary School students had their first day of classes back in their original building this morning.More >>
A Laurel man has been sentenced on Monday following an incident that happened in June, 2016.More >>
A Laurel man has been sentenced on Monday following an incident that happened in June, 2016.More >>
Petal Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a nail salon and shot the owner in broad daylight Saturday. Investigators say the man entered R&K Nails around 11 a.m. Saturday, showed a handgun and then robbed three people inside. Police say one customer was robbed, the other two were the owner and the owner's wife. Investigators say the man then shot the owner in the abdomen and fired another shot at the owner's wife before running out the door. The owner w...More >>
Petal Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a nail salon and shot the owner in broad daylight Saturday.More >>