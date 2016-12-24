Lamar Co. woman decorates home with over 60 Christmas trees

One Lamar County resident took the expression "winter wonderland" to a new level this year.

Christie Pickering, a Laurel native now living in Lamar County, said the Christmas trees and decorations she's collected for 40 years tell the story of her life.

It all started with a trip to the Mississippi capitol museum. That's where she saw four Christmas trees in four different rooms.

Today she is known for putting up over 60 Christmas trees in her home every year.

"I didn't intend to have this many trees," Pickering said. "I just kind of have too many ornaments, and I just kept having to add trees. All the trees have a theme. I have gingerbread trees,and baking trees and snowman trees, Santa Claus trees. I just add every year."

She has thousands of ornaments and Christmas memorabilia in every room of her house.

“Mother loves Christmas and I think it’s obvious that she loves to share the joy of Christmas with others," said Pickering's daughter, Ann Griffin.

The apple apparently doesn’t fall far from the tree because Griffin mentioned she and her sister also love to decorate for the holidays.

