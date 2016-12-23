Chris McDaniel hosts annual Christmas turkey giveaway

Cars line up to get free turkeys from State Sen. Chris McDaniel at West Ellisville Baptist Church Friday afternoon. Photo credit WDAM.

A state lawmaker is helping folks have a happy holiday by giving them the main course for their Christmas feast.

Senator Chris McDaniel, of Ellisville, hosted his 11th annual turkey giveaway at West Ellisville Baptist Church Friday afternoon.

All you needed to do to get a free turkey, was drive up and say "Merry Christmas."

"The reason for this is really simple," said McDaniel, who represents District 42. "A few years ago, we were very concerned about many corporations all over the country were refusing to say Merry Christmas. We want to re-emphasize the Christ-centered nature of Christmas, and so here, you get a turkey, but you just have to say the right words and that's 'Merry Christmas.'"

More than one dozen volunteers turned out to help McDaniel hand out the turkeys.

"Volunteers come every year," McDaniel said. "Some we know, some we don't know, but they show up. A few bring turkeys a few bring hams, but mostly they just organize it and help pass them out."

McDaniel said he had about 300 turkeys to giveaway.

