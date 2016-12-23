MHP hopes to cut fatalities during Christmas enforcement period

MHP's "Coast to the Capital" was a safety initiative placing emphasis on heavily-traveled Highway 49. Photo credit WDAM.

State troopers have one big Christmas wish this year. They would like a fatality-free holiday weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its Christmas travel enforcement period at six o'clock Friday night and it will last until Monday at midnight.

Troopers will be out in force, looking for impaired or reckless drivers.

They will also be conducting various safety checkpoints.

During the Christmas holiday last year, they investigated about 250 wrecks, including five fatalities.

"This is the Christmas season, we want everybody to enjoy it, travel safely, get there, enjoy your family," said master sergeant Brent Barfield, public information officer with Troop J of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. "Wear you seat belts, pay attention to what's going on around you. If you get tired when you're driving, stop at a rest area or a truck stop, somewhere that's got plenty of light, walk around, drink a cup of coffee."

The Highway Patrol began its holiday enforcement period with a safety awareness initiative Friday on Highway 49 from eight a.m.-six p.m.

It was called, "Coast to the Capital."

