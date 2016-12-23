LIST: Hub City restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas

Hub City residents should make sure to have enough food stocked in their fridge for the holiday weekend. There will be slim pickings for dining out and fast food options, especially on Christmas Day.

Here is a list of some Hub City fast food/restaurant chains that will open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day:

Christmas Eve

Starbucks Coffee: 5 a.m – 8 p.m.

The End Zone: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Glory Bound & Co.: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

O’Charley’s: 2:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Newk’s: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Chesterfield’s: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

McAlister’s Deli: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Olive Garden: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

TGI Friday’s: 11- 6 p.m.

Papito’s Mexican Grill:11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Chili’s: 10 a.m. -9 p.m.

Panera Bread: 6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m

Strick’s BBQ: 8 a.m – 3 p.m.

Cracker Barrel: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mugshot’s Grill & Bar:10:45 a.m. – 3 p.m

Applebee’s: 4-10 p.m.

Panda Express: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Baskin-Robbins: 11-3 p.m.

IHOP: 8 a.m. -12 a.m.

McDonald’s: 5 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Pizza Hut: 10-7 p.m.

Sonic Drive-In: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Subway: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Taco Bell: 7 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Waffle House – Open 24/7

Christmas Day

Starbuck’s Coffee: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The End Zone: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

TGI Friday’s: 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

IHOP: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Waffle House: Open 24/7

If we missed a restaurant that will be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, email info@wdam.com.

