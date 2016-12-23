State Senator McDaniel holds annual "Merry Christmas" turkey giveaway

ELLISVILLE (WDAM) - State Senator Chris McDaniel, who represents District 42, will hold his annual turkey giveaway December 23 (later today) starting at 4 p.m. at West Ellisville Baptist Church, located at 1108 Avenue B. Sen. McDaniel says all you have to say is "Merry Christmas" to receive a free turkey. The senator adds one turkey per carload please -- and please be in your vehicle to collect your turkey.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.