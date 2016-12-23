State Senator McDaniel holds annual "Merry Christmas" turkey gi - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

State Senator McDaniel holds annual "Merry Christmas" turkey giveaway

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

ELLISVILLE (WDAM) - State Senator Chris McDaniel, who represents District 42, will hold his annual turkey giveaway December 23 (later today) starting at 4 p.m. at West Ellisville Baptist Church, located at 1108 Avenue B.  Sen. McDaniel says all you have to say is "Merry Christmas" to receive a free turkey.  The senator adds one turkey per carload please -- and please be in your vehicle to collect your turkey.

Copyright 2016 WDAM.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
New Value
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.