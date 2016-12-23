Jasper Co. man wanted for grand larceny now in custody

A man wanted for a grand larceny charge in Jasper County is now in custody.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department took James Derrick Williamson into their custody on Friday.

Williamson was sought for two charges of grand larceny in which authorities said he took items from homes in Jasper County.

Authorities in Smith and Jones Counties were also searching for Williamson for questioning for incidents that happened there as well.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.