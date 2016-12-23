2 injured in Jones Co. accident

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

Two people sustained injury after their vehicles collided Wednesday evening, rerouting traffic around the scene on one side of the highway.

At 6:10 p.m., units from M&M and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the two vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 84 East and Masonite Lake Road.

Initially, the incident was dispatched as a one vehicle accident but was later confirmed to involve two vehicles - a silver car and an SUV. When units arrived on scene, they found the SUV blocking one eastbound lane of the highway and the silver car in the median near the westbound lanes, about a hundred yards from where the SUV came to rest.

According to reports, the adult female driver of the car and the adult male driver of the SUV sustained what was believed to be minor injuries and both were transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

Both eastbound lanes of the highway were shutdown periodically as rescue, accident investigation and cleanup operations took place; traffic was routed around the accident onto Masonite Lake Road. One westbound lane was also shutdown during rescue operations and again during cleanup operations. The intersection connecting Masonite Lake Road and Highway 84 East was completely shutdown for the entire duration of the incident.

Emergency personnel on scene included M&M and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Mississippi Highway Patrol. Two volunteer firefighters from Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department were in the area and also stopped to assist.

Fire apparatus included M&M Engine 1 and Chief 1, and Powers Heavy Rescue and Rescue 2.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.