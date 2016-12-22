Hattiesburg police, firefighters take needy kids on Christmas shopping sprees

Chad Young, a motor officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, retrieves a gift card for a child during the 5th annual "Christmas with Kids for Santa" at the Walmart on Highway 98 Thursday night. Photo credit WDAM.

Hattiesburg police officers and firefighters joined with other emergency responders to take underprivileged children on a Christmas shopping spree.

They gathered at the Walmart on Highway 98 for the 5th annual, "Christmas with Kids for Santa."

Children were given gift cards by the store and were allowed to buy toys, games or anything else they wanted.

A first responder accompanied each child.

"The humbling thing about it is most of these kids, they get stuff for their siblings and their parents, stuff like that," said Chad Young, a motor officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department. "So, I think that's rewarding to see how these kids are not selfish and want to do for others."

"It's something great to give back to the young kids in the community," said Paul Presley, chief of the Hattiesburg Fire Department. "Some kids can afford toys and stuff like that, the parents can afford the toys, so it's good for Walmart to do this, too."

More than 30 children were part of the event.

