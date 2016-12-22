USM opens tournament with loss

The University of Southern Mississippi men's basketball squad dropped it's Diamond Head Classic opener to San Diego State Thursday, 66-51.

Steve Fisher's Aztec crew held a 36-18 lead in the first half. The Golden Eagles were able to make it a 36-23 game in the early minutes of the second.

A trey from Michael Ramey cut the deficit to five at 48-43, but San Diego State pulled through in the end.

Zylan Cheatham paced the Aztecs with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The loss dropped USM to 3-7 on the year. Up next is a contest against Stephen F. Austin Friday. The Golden Eagles finish up play in the Hawaii tournament on Christmas day.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.