Waynesboro native gives back to hometown

A Waynesboro native came home to the Pine Belt to honor hometown heroes and gives Christmas gifts to children in her community.

Jules Nobles, now a New York-based actress, founded the Nobles Foundation to incorporate charity and volunteerism into her hometown.

"I wouldn't be where I am now, obviously, if I hadn't used the resources - people like me that were here when I was here - who were very happy to help me get to where I am," Nobles said. "So I think that there some people probably coming behind me who would need the same type of resources."

Thursday's event honored hometown heroes like first responders, coaches and judges, which Nobles said helps foster relationships throughout the community.

"I think a lot of that is bridging the gap between the community and community leaders, and the service that's in between both," Nobles said.

Local businesses and organizations donated toys and gifts that were given to both children and adults at Thursday's celebration, now in it's second year. Nobles said this year's event was larger than she imagined, and she hopes it continues to grow in future years.

"Next year, we're definitely going to make a couple of stops throughout Mississippi, so it's growing every year," Nobles said. "This is way bigger than I imagined."

