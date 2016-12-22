LPD hosts Christmas bicycle giveaway

The Laurel Police Department, the Fraternal Order of Police and Laurel Ford held their first Christmas bike giveaway at the dealership Thursday.

Roughly 60 children were given brand new bicycles and toys.

Chief Tyrone Stewart said the police look forward to doing this again next year.

"When we have officers go into Walmart and they see a kid wanting something, I've done seen officers pull money out of their own pockets to make it happen for a kid," Stewart said. "That's what's special, and officers do it when they're isn't anybody around. That's what type of caliber officers we have here at the Laurel Police Department."

Members of the department also had money deducted from their paychecks to help sponsor this event.

