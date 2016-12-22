Laurel holds 'Shop with a Firefighter'

The Laurel Fire Department made Christmas happier for a few less fortunate children.

Members of the department treated nearly 40 kids to a shopping spree at Walmart. They got to pick out Christmas presents they probably couldn't afford otherwise. The program was started three years ago as a way to help kids have a happy Christmas.

"At this time, we'll continue trying to reach out and trying to help more families in the coming years, so it's been a blessing for us to be able to work with these young people and to help them, so on behalf of the Laurel Fire Department, again, we'd like to say thank you and Merry Christmas to all." said Chief James Brown.

This is the third year the Laurel Fire Department has done this, and they are hoping to carry on the tradition next year.

