Donations low in Angel Tree program

The Salvation Army in Hattiesburg said donations have been running low compared to past years.

The charity hosts the "Angel Tree" program that give presents to children who otherwise wouldn't get anything. This year over 1,200 tags were pulled off the trees, but nearly 100 of those were never returned.

Capt. Stacey Connelly with the Salvation Army said those kids will still receive gifts through donations to the Red Kettle Campaign.

"We're just asking those in the Pine Belt if they would just please just be generous givers," Connelly said. "They won't regret it. This money will help to fund our programming in the new year. It will also help us with the number of people that we are able to assist."

Over 400 families were helped this year.

The Red Kettles will stick around through the rest of the month. You can find those at various stores.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.