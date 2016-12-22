Hub City teen uses talent to help less fortunate

Bells ring across the country to mark Christmas and remind us of the less fortunate. One Hattiesburg high schooler is using his musical talents to help people in a big way.

Jonathan Frelix is using his winter break to bring a little extra holiday joy to the Pine Belt. The Hattiesburg High School junior volunteers with the Salvation Army, an organization that raises money during Thanksgiving and Christmas to help those in need.

Usually volunteers ring bells to attract attention and donations, but Frelix uses his gift.

"I decided this was a good way for me to get practice in and let people enjoy something other than the clinging of bells," he said. "People say it's beautiful. They feel it's a different tone in the air."

Frelix made Mississippi's All-State Orchestra and was invited to the 2016 Harlem String Quartet Workshop in Connecticut this summer.

"My passion is my music," Frelix said.

Capt. Stacey Connelly with the Salvation Army said Frelix is doing a great job.

"Not only does he play a beautiful violin, but he's a beautiful person in life," she said.

Frelix said, "It's hard for me to use my words to explain, so whenever I play music for people, it's an automatic understanding, a connection of how I feel."

Frelix's connection is going deeper than his audience. It's helping his community around him.

