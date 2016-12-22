HPD gives Christmas presents to victims' families

The Hattiesburg Police Department, along with several other helper entities, held a Christmas party Thursday for crime victims and their families. These are some of the unseen victims from the community in which a crime has affected their life in some way.

The party included a visit from Santa Claus and lots of presents that were handed out to children.

The department's Victims Advocate Unit has done this for four years in one form or another through it's Shop-with-a-Cop and toy drives such as Stuff-A-Truck events. This is their way of giving back to the community and showing these victims that someone cares.

Southern Miss Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Ryan Motors and Walmart were also major contributors in this

event.

"We want to show love, not just today but all year round to our victims of tragedy especially, the kids," said LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, the domestic violence coordinator with the Hattiesburg police. "These beautiful faces that will be affected the whole year, but especially during this time. So that's why we are here today."

This is the fourth year that the Victims Advocacy Unit has actively participated in this toy party and gift giveaway.

