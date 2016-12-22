Perry Co. authorities search for suspect passing fake money - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Perry Co. authorities search for suspect passing fake money

Source: Perry County Sheriff's Dept. Source: Perry County Sheriff's Dept.
Perry County officials are in search of a man suspected of passing counterfeit money.

According to Sheriff Mitch Nobles, the suspect entered a Dollar Store in Richton Tuesday night and passed approximately $78 in counterfeit money. He is also suspected of passing counterfeit money in Jones County.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to contact Perry County authorities.

