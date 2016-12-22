Diesel fuel spill delaying traffic on Hwy 49 near Peps Point Roa - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Diesel fuel spill delaying traffic on Hwy 49 near Peps Point Road

FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) -

A diesel fuel spill is delaying traffic on Hwy 49 near Peps Point Road Thursday afternoon in Forrest County.

According to MDOT Traffic, the spill is affecting the southbound lanes.

Motorists can expect delays up to one hour. 

