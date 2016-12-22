Consider This: Hit the reset button in January 2017

This is that time of the year when we have an opportunity to reflect on the year that was.

In less than two weeks, we will close the book on 2016. Life comes with ups and downs and I’m sure you’ve all had your fair share of each in the last 12 months.

Our hope is that there were more ups than downs, but sometimes the circumstances that dictate that are out of our control.

So why not focus on those things within your control to make 2017 the best year yet? How about you finally take those afternoon walks after work that will improve your health and reduce stress? If you’ve always wanted to learn a second language, why not go for it in the new year? Work/life balance out of whack? Make some decisions now to get everything more in line so you can succeed and relish in both.

Consider This: January 1 can provide a reset of sorts (even if it’s only mental) and if you want more out of life, then go get it and make it happen.

We wish you nothing but the best with happiness for you and yours in the year ahead. Thank you for allowing WDAM News to be a part of your life this year. We appreciate you and that very much.

