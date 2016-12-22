HPD looking for armed robbery suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD looking for armed robbery suspect

Photo credit: Surveillance video via HPD Photo credit: Surveillance video via HPD
The Hattiesburg Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

On Tuesday night, an unidentified man entered the Shell Line gas station at 2306 Hardy Street in the Hub City.

The man pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded the cash from the register.

According to HPD, the man retrieved cash from the register and fled on foot toward South 24th Avenue.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Crimestoppers at 601-682-STOP.

