Hub City holds vigil to remember the homeless

The city of Hattiesburg partnered with the Pine Belt Coalition on Homelessness to host a vigil Wednesday in honor of homeless individuals who died this year.

Brad Corbin said many of the homeless are often forgotten.

“We feel like it’s important to mark their lives, the end of their lives and treat them as sacred,” Corbin explained.

Corbin said the hope is to bring attention to the plight of homeless.

“If this can do anything to bring awareness to the kind of people that I think Jesus really cared about and also served, then we done our job,” Corbin added.

Corbin said their work must continue until homelessness ends in the community.

“Treat these people as if they were important because they really are, but they’re not important to enough people,” Corbin explained.

