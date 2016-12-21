Jones County cracks down on holiday drunk driving

It's the season to "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," so think twice before getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is beefing up efforts to keep the roads safe. Removing drunk drivers reduces the chance of fatal wrecks, but authorities say too often common sense goes out the window when alcohol is involved.

"Well unfortunately, each year, even here in Jones County, we see people that are killed in DUI related crashes and certainly that's not the news you want to ever hear, especially here at Christmas time," said Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge. "So our deputies continue, along with state and local municipal agencies, continue to work very aggressively to be able to keep our roads as safe as possible, and we make no apologies for that."

Have a designated driver, or call a cab. Remember, friends don't let friends drive drunk.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.