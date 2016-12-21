Crown Health Care expanding operations in Columbia

Crown Health Care Laundry Services is creating 50 new jobs and investing an additional $800,000 at its Columbia facility. Photo credit WDAM.

The New Year will bring new job opportunities for some folks in Marion County.

Crown Health Care Laundry Services is expanding its operations in Columbia, adding 50 new jobs over the next three years.

The company, based in Pensacola, Florida, opened its Columbia facility about three years ago and currently employs 200 people.

It provides laundry services to many hospitals in the region.

"It's wonderful to work with a company like Crown," said Lori Watts, project manager for the Marion County Development Partnership. "We're very thankful we were able to facilitate this expansion, because they are committed to Columbia."

The company originally invested $12 million in its Columbia location.

