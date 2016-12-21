Seminary couple makes a difference this holiday season

One Mississippi couple is giving back to their community and making sure the less fortunate are taken care of. Jesse and Margie Suggs from Seminary opened The Hope Place earlier this year.

The couple provides clothing and other needs for people of all ages. They do it through the help of donations from the community.

“These people are the most wonderful people in the world," Margie said. "Everything in the store has been donated from the community. And it seems like they know when we get low because they start bringing it in."

The couple has been together for years, but not without issues. The couple said those issues made them closer.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic," Jesse said. "I’ve been clean and sober for almost 20 years, but I was a hard drinker for years and I’ve been homeless."

“We know what it’s like to be without, and now that we have, we want to give back what God gave us, and that’s hope and that’s love," Margie added. "It’s a commitment to the people that build us up and that’s my community Seminary."

The couple believes that this is what they were sent here to do and their volunteers agree.

“I went through a horrendous battle with cancer, but I won," said Linda Smothermon. "I was still bald from the treatment, but these people sent me hats to cover my head when I was cold and they prayed for me."

For people looking to make a difference in the Pine Belt, The Hope Place accepts donations and welcomes volunteers.

