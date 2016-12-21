Work begins on new Columbia National Guard armory - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Work begins on new Columbia National Guard armory

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Photo credit: WDAM Photo credit: WDAM
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

Work has begun on rebuilding a Mississippi National Guard Readiness Center in Columbia that was destroyed in a tornado two years ago.

The center, on Highway 98, will be home to Company A of the National Guard's 150th Brigade Engineer Battalion. That unit was formerly known as Company C of the 155th Brigade Special Troops Battalion.

The new center is being built for $11.5 million and will be 10,000 square feet larger than the previous facility.

Hanco Construction Company of Hattiesburg has been awarded the project and demolition of the old center has started.

The center was destroyed when it was hit by an EF-3 tornado on Dec. 23, 2014.

It had also been rebuilt once after being damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Work is scheduled to be completed in September 2018. 

