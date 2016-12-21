CPSC issues recall of strollers

UNDATED (WDAM) - Almost 30,000 strollers are being recalled. The recall involves GB Qbit lightweight strollers that can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.
A gap in the stroller's folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver's hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard, the CPSC said. The stroller can fold unexpectedly and pose injury and fall hazards to caregivers and the child in the stroller, the CPSC added.
For more details on this recall, contact Aria Child at www.ariachild.com or, call toll free, 1-888-591-5540.
Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.
South Mississippi residents had the opportunity Saturday night to bid on dozens of pieces of fine art from all across the U.S. during an auction for a worthy cause.More >>
South Mississippi residents had the opportunity Saturday night to bid on dozens of pieces of fine art from all across the U.S. during an auction for a worthy cause.More >>
The staff at the Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will be headed to the Gulf Coast soon to help celebrate Mississippi's bicentennial.More >>
The staff at the Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will be headed to the Gulf Coast soon to help celebrate Mississippi's bicentennial.More >>
Events celebrating the 75th anniversary of Hattiesburg's historic East 6th Street USO wrapped up Saturday with a community party.More >>
Events celebrating the 75th anniversary of Hattiesburg's historic East 6th Street USO wrapped up Saturday with a community party.More >>
Petal Upper Elementary School was bustling Saturday morning with teachers, staff and volunteers getting the school ready for students to return Monday.More >>
Petal Upper Elementary School was bustling Saturday morning with teachers, staff and volunteers getting the school ready for students to return Monday.More >>
Petal Police are looking for the man who robbed a downtown business Saturday and then shot its owner, before running away.More >>
Petal Police are looking for the man who robbed a downtown business Saturday and then shot its owner, before running away.More >>