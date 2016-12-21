CPSC issues recall of strollers

UNDATED (WDAM) - Almost 30,000 strollers are being recalled. The recall involves GB Qbit lightweight strollers that can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.

A gap in the stroller's folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver's hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard, the CPSC said. The stroller can fold unexpectedly and pose injury and fall hazards to caregivers and the child in the stroller, the CPSC added.

For more details on this recall, contact Aria Child at www.ariachild.com or, call toll free, 1-888-591-5540.

