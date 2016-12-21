Laurel woman charged with simple assault on a police officer

A Laurel woman was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault on a policeman.

Trinity McGraw, 21, was transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center and made her initial appearance in court Wednesday morning.

A judge set her bond at $20,000 ($10,000 for each count of simple assault).

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies did a residence check at a Main Street home in Sandersville on Monday.

While deputies were in the home, Jeremy Young, 27 of Laurel, ran out the front door with McGraw running behind him. Deputies saw Young and McGraw, and McGraw began fighting with the two authorities.

She was taken in to custody after a short scuffle, according to JCSD.

But when deputies took McGraw outside, she tried to run behind the home and fought the deputies once again. One authority was slightly injured, but did not have to receive medical attention.

Deputies got the incident under control and McGraw was taken to the local detention center. Young is being sought for questioning by the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

McGraw has previously been charged with forgery after she was caught stealing a check from her own grandmother to support her drug habit, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

