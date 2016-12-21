Hattiesburg sexual battery suspect turns himself in

A Hattiesburg man sought for sexual battery turned himself in to Hattiesburg police Wednesday morning.

Christopher Faulkner, 30, was wanted by police for sexual battery of a child under the age of 14, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

According to a Hattiesburg Police Department Press Release, the crime happened on Dec. 15, in the 2900 block of Lincoln Road.

