Hattiesburg sexual battery suspect turns himself in

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Hattiesburg man sought for sexual battery turned himself in to Hattiesburg police Wednesday morning. 

Christopher Faulkner, 30, was wanted by police for sexual battery of a child under the age of 14, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

According to a Hattiesburg Police Department Press Release, the crime happened on Dec. 15, in the 2900 block of Lincoln Road.

