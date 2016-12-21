1 injured, 1 charged in Lamar Co. shooting

One man is injured after being shot in an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lamar County.

Kara Rouser, 28, was taken in to custody and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment on West Lane, off Weathersby Road.

The victim was shot in the stomach, and he is currently in the ICU at Forrest General Hospital, according to Rigel.

Police also recovered a handgun at the scene.

