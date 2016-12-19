Teen charged with statutory rape, sexual battery

This is a press release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

Just after Thanksgiving, a concerned parent contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department regarding inappropriate actions between a housemate and her child.

The mother of the victim stated she was told by the victim that Charles F. Daniels, 18, had an inappropriate relationship with the juvenile against her will. Daniels was a housemate from June 2016 to November 2016, where he resided with the mother, her fiancé and the victim.

In a forensic interview, the victim revealed the inappropriate behavior began in February 2016.

A warrant was issued for Daniels, and he was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 17, 2016. He was charged with Sexual Battery and Statutory Rape. The incident is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

Daniels’ initial appearance is scheduled was scheduled for Dec. 19.

For any additional information as it comes available, feel free to contact Allyson Knotts at 601-428-3151.

