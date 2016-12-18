Fillingane talks BP oil spill settlement money - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Fillingane talks BP oil spill settlement money

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Before lawmakers head to Jackson for the upcoming session, local legislators met in Hattiesburg to discuss ideas that will benefit Pine Belt residents.

Sen. Joey Fillingane said he will be looking closely at how the BP Oil Spill dollars will be distributed across the state and South Mississippi.

He said the settlement for the first two years was for $150 million, and $40 million of that has been appropriated.

Fillingane said he wants to make sure the money will be used efficiently.

“I think it would be more beneficial to use those dollars on one-time expenses like infrastructure, buildings, things of that nature, where you can go ahead and spend the money and then it's going to be there used for 25, 30 years,” Fillingane explained.

Fillingane said the state will receive about $45 million over the next 15 years from the settlement.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

 

