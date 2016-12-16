Better Business Bureau official warns of gift card scams - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Better Business Bureau official warns of gift card scams

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

If you are a last-minute shopper, the answer to your problems may be gift cards, but authorities are urging people to avoid being scammed.

John O’Hara with the Better Business Bureau said it is important to make sure the gift card has not been used before you purchase it.

“What people do is they pull those cards off, they scratch off the back, getting the information, they take pictures of those cards and put them back on the rack,” O’Hara said. 

 To ensure that it works, let the cashier scan it.

“You want to see them scan, they will give you a separate receipt showing it’s on there,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara urges shoppers to keep their receipts in a secure location.

“In case someone does have a problem, that will at least possibly let you recover your money on that,” O’Hara said.

Shoppers can also register gift cards at the store’s website if possible.

“This way you have obtained ownership of that card and they know all of your information,” O’Hara said.

Never ever give your personal information when you buy gift cards.

“There’s no reason to give date of birth or social security numbers for you to purchase a gift card. When you go check out at a store, they don’t ask you for that information,” O’Hara said. 

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-30 23:01:20 GMT
    Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly