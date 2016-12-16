Wayne Co. authorities search for suspects trying to pass fake money

Wayne County authorities are on the lookout for two people accused of trying to pass counterfeit money.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, a man and a woman attempted to spend a fake $100 bill at Ramey's Curb Market Thursday night.

Ashley said once the clerk informed the couple the money was counterfeit, they snatched it and took off.

The pair was last seen driving a gray jeep, authorities said.

If you have any information, please call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-735-2323.

