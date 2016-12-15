Wayne Co. students receive prestigious honors - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wayne Co. students receive prestigious honors

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Two Wayne County High School students have received prestigious honors.

Juandarius Roberts was selected out of 125 students across the country to perform with the All-American Band.

Roberts will perform during the halftime show at the American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Roberts said he is excited to represent his school.

“It means a lot to represent my school, and community and my home,” Roberts said.

The game will air on WDAM NBC on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Austin Ellzey was selected to attend the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida.

Ellzey was selected based off of his academic and leadership skills.

He was one of five J.R.O.T.C. cadets chosen from the state to participate.

“It’s a great experience because I get to represent myself and my school, and I get to learn more about a career field,” Ellzey said.

