Forecast: A sunny but chilly day expected.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt!

It is going to be a chilly but sunny day in the area with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s but it will likely feel like it is in the 40s all day with stiff northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Clear skies are on tap for tonight and that will allow temperatures to fall into the the upper 20s to lower to mid 30s.

Friday we start to increase the cloud cover and the temperatures. Highs back in the 60s. No real threat for rain.

Saturday mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Rain chances start to increase late Saturday and into Sunday morning early. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind, small hail and we can't rule out the possibility of a tornado or two. Please make sure your weather radios are activated and don't forget to put fresh batteries in them.

Sunday after the storms move out, the temperature begins to tumble. Morning temps will be in the 60s, afternoon temps in the low 50s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather