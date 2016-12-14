South Jones Lady Braves basketball team recognized for excellence in service

The South Jones Lady Braves basketball team not only shines on the court, but they shine in their community.

The team was recently recognized and nominated for state volunteers of the year, holding camps for the Ellisville State School, and spending time with special needs kids in the community are ways the girls make the community root for them even when they aren't making baskets.

It takes sweat and practice to pull off successful seasons but the girls at South Jones go above and beyond running.

"I'm always proud of the way y'all keep fighting. You don't ever give up, you don't quit, and that's why we pull out the wins," said Sherri Cooley, Head Coach.

"Our team motto is together, and we've been working hard on and off the court to have a successful season," said Cierra Strickland, a Senior on the team.

"I stress to my girls the importance of volunteering," Cooley said.

While balancing good grades and performance on the court, the Braves team takes the time to stay active in their community.

"I'm very big on life lessons," Cooley said.



"It's great to be helping people, and they love it just like we do," Strickland said.

"I feel like it's a blessing right now because we are allowed to serve others right now while serving ourselves, and it just gives to the community," said Endia Holloway, a Junior on the team.

"Whenever they greet our athlete's, they always come with a smile. They come in and do whatever it takes to get the job done," said Shaunta Pugh Area Director of the Piney Woods Special Olympics.

They deemed the girls volunteers of the year – a victory that speaks for their character.

The girls balled in state championships for three years, but their community involvement is a huge win for the Lady Braves.

"That's why i love my girls. We all work together," said Strickland.

