Oak Grove Lower Elementary students host 1st robotics tournament

The students at Oak Grove Lower Elementary gather in groups building problem solving, teamwork, science, math, and a long list of other skills. They are doing that by building robots.

This weekend they hosted their very first official tournament, expanding the interest and love of stem activities for all Mississippi kids.

The students have been doing a lot of practice in robotics – going to two tournaments already, and leaving with eight trophies.

The take away from starting vex – IQ robotics is much greater than the fun and competition success.

"It is really fun to learn about robots because robots can help people around the world," said one student.

The school implemented robotics last year, but the interest in the novel method that keeps kids engaged has grown. creativity, experimentation, programming, engineering

They are all skills the kids pick up as they vie to pick up these items with their robots.

It’s meaningful fun that the school hopes spreads across the state of Mississippi encouraging science, technology, engineering, and math– points for the children of our future.

Oak Grove students earned three more trophies at Saturday's tournament, and one team is now qualified for state.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.