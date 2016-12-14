Forecast: A cloudy and cool day is expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt.

If you must travel this morning use caution as the roads are slick as drizzle remains in the area mixed in with a little fog.

The fog and drizzle will end early this morning but clouds will be slow to clear today so don't expect much sunshine in the area and it will also be cool with most highs in the 50s.

Skies will try to clear tonight and that will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s.

Sunny weather returns on Thursday with highs only in the 50 degree range.

Severe weather is possible on Saturday as strong cold front moves through and we will continue the situation for you.

Colder weather returns Sunday into early next week but it will also bring a chilly rain with it.

