Forecast: Dangerous driving conditions this morning.

Good morning, Pine Belt.

Use caution this morning as dense fog has developed in some areas along with areas of moderate to heavy rain. The two elements provide very dangerous driving conditions.

After the fog burns off expect showers and thunderstorms today with highs in the lower 70s.

A chance for showers will linger into the night before a front comes through.

Lows tonight will likely be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Partly cloudy and cooler weather is expected Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

