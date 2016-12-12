Local lawmakers discuss upcoming legislative session

Education was a big topic when local lawmakers met at Southern Miss to discuss their plans for the upcoming legislative session Monday.

State Representative Percy Watson said he supports adequate funding of public education.

“Education provides opportunity for all people to improve the quality of their lives,” Watson explained said.

State Sen. John Polk said State reforming education will depend greatly on the success of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.

The state has hired an outside group to overhaul the state’s funding formula.

“We are very involved in M.A.E.P. rebuild. In fact we’re looking at a group called Edbuild, who is doing the heavy lifting on that to come down a look at an Oak Grove School and talk with the teachers and administrators to get their point of view,” Polk added said.

Senator Polk said fixing Mississippi’s education system begins with the leadership inside our schools.

“Leadership in a school system is probably the most important thing. We’ve got to have committed superintendents committed principals, that think more about the children,” Polk said.

