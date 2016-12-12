Wayne County drug round-up nets four

Several suspected drug dealers are behind bars in Wayne County. Four people were arrested in Waynesboro during a drug roundup Monday morning.

Iva Lacy, 40, is charged with felony sell of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, possession of counterfeit money and a probation violation.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Lacy recently finished a seven-year prison stent. He was previously charged for 20 other crimes from 2005 to present day including assault and having a stolen firearm.

Marsha Williamson, 40, and Darric Hill, 44, were arrested at their home in Waynesboro on Monday. Williamson is charged with felony sell of a controlled substance (hydrocodone). Hill is charged with felony aggravated domestic violence.

Jefferson Ramey, 42, is charged with felony sale of a controlled substance (cocaine).

This is an ongoing investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

A previous version of this story said Williamson was charged with felony sell of a controlled substance of cocaine.

