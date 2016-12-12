Forecast: Warmer today then much cooler by Wednesday.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt.

A mostly cloudy day is on tap for the area and we may see a shower or two with highs in the lower 70s.

A good chance for showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday wth highs around 70 but no severe weather is expected.

Slight cooler and drier air arrives Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday we will be cooler and drier. Highs in the 50s.

