Pine Belt girl stars in new movie

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A young girl from the Pine Belt will star in her very first movie Saturday.

Maci Wilson, 9, of Hattiesburg has a starring role in the TV One movie, “Merry Ex-mas.”

It’s about a single dad who finds love after his daughter’s Christmas wish comes true.

“I kind of got emotional because I was thinking that I was the one that got picked,” Wilson explained.

She said she’s always dreamed of becoming an actress.

“I’ve been wanted to do this since I was little. I saw a lot of people on TV that I really wanted to be like,” Wilson added.

Her parents say they saw her love for acting at a very young age.

‘I mean I always knew there was something special about Maci,” Teresa Wilson explained.

“She’s always been in to entertainment, dancing and singing. I’ve always felt like it was something special about her,” Armond Wilson added.

They enrolled her in “That’s A Wrap” acting studio in Hattiesburg.

Owner Tammy Nichols says it didn’t take long to see the potential in a rising star.

“Maci’s first audition, she booked, so that’s a great success story,” Nichols explained.

Wilson said she doesn’t take her success for granted, and she thanks her parents for supporting and believing in her dream

“They’ve been very supportive through this and like without them, I don’t know what I would do,” Wilson said.

The movie airs Saturday at 7 p.m. 

