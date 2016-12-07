Officials warn of dangerous social media apps

If your kids are like most, they likely spend most of the day talking or clicking away on their cell phones, but many parents don’t know who their children are talking to.

Jason Smith with the Hattiesburg Public School District said there are a number of apps out there now that parents should be aware of.

“Apps like Kik, Snapchat, Omegle and Chat Roulette,” Smith explained.

Smith said many parents aren’t familiar with these apps.

“Parents usually aren’t as far along the cutting edge as kids are,” Smith added.

Smith said there are now new apps like Net Nanny and Teen Safe that allow parents to monitor text messages, phone calls, and even block the certain websites that contain pornography or nudity.

“One thing parents can do is set up a monitoring system that approves the apps that are coming on their child’s phone,” Smith explained.

Smith said the best thing parents can do is create an open line of communication with their children.

“Make that their first line of the defense is just talking to their children, making sure their children understand that our main priority is making sure they’re safe and protected,” Smith said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.