Officials warn of dangerous social media apps - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Officials warn of dangerous social media apps

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

If your kids are like most, they likely spend most of the day talking or clicking away on their cell phones, but many parents don’t know who their children are talking to.

Jason Smith with the Hattiesburg Public School District said there are a number of apps out there now that parents should be aware of.

 “Apps like Kik, Snapchat, Omegle and Chat Roulette,” Smith explained.

Smith said many parents aren’t familiar with these apps.

“Parents usually aren’t as far along the cutting edge as kids are,” Smith added.

Smith said there are now new apps like Net Nanny and Teen Safe that allow parents to monitor text messages, phone calls, and even block the certain websites that contain pornography or nudity.

“One thing parents can do is set up a monitoring system that approves the apps that are coming on their child’s phone,” Smith explained.

Smith said the best thing parents can do is create an open line of communication with their children.

“Make that their first line of the defense is just talking to their children, making sure their children understand that our main priority is making sure they’re safe and protected,” Smith said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-30 23:01:20 GMT
    Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly