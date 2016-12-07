Plus-size model from MS garners Facebook attention with body image post

A Laurel woman has landed a major modeling contract, making history as the first plus size model of her size to sign with a major agency.

Tess Munster, one of the first plus size models of her size to land a major modeling contract.

An plus-size model and Mississippi native is showing just how far she’s come in 10 years, and that any woman can achieve her dreams, no matter her size.

Tess Holliday, a Laurel native and formerly known as Tess Munster, published a Facebook post this week and included two photos of herself and her two sons, both exactly 10 years apart. And the story behind the photos is calling for women to redefine beauty standards and promote positive body image.

Holliday highlighted her struggles as a young mother and then compared it to her life today.

In the first photo, she recounts being a 21-year-old single mom in Mississippi with no job and no money. It was a scary and uncertain time for her. But Holliday had big dreams of being a model or makeup artist and said she “ached to make a mark in the world.”

And a decade later, Holliday is living her dream of being a model, a size 22 model.

She writes, “Sometimes I don't think I fully comprehend how amazing it is that my dream not only came true, it shattered the expectations of what society said a model ‘should’ look like.”

So far, Holliday’s post received more than 46,000 likes and 1,300 shares.

In 2015, Munster signed with London-based modeling agency MiLK. She made history as the first plus-size model of her size to sign with an agency.

