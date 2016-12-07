New Orleans Bowl: Big Easy eats

The Big Easy, without a doubt, is known for its authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine. But, each neighborhood has its own taste of cuisine, whether it be Cajun, seafood, Middle Eastern or Vietnamese. Just like any big city, the options are endless or you’ll never go hungry when there is a restaurant or café on every corner.

The restaurants are listed in different districts in New Orleans. So whether you are looking for a local spot by your hotel or wanting to catch a bite after shopping, this list should cover you.

French Quarter

Muriel’s Jackson Square (Creole cuisine, elegant balcony dining, Sunday Jazz brunch)

G.W. Fins (Upscale seafood dining)

Restaurant R’evolution (Creole cuisine, ritzy hotel restaurant)

Brennan’s Restaurant (Upscale Creole cuisine, brunch spot, get the Banana’s Foster for dessert)

Meals From the Heart Café (Inside the French market, health-conscious menu, vegan & gluten-free items)

Gumbo Shop (Locals-approved gumbo plus Creole staples, courtyard dining)

Central Grocery & Deli (Specialty market & muffuletta vendor – Psst, the founder invented the muffuletta)

Louisiana Pizza Kitchen (Wood-fired pizza & bar, family-friendly loft space)

Reuben’s Soup & Sandwich Company (Great lunch spot, sandwiches and soups)

Garden District

Commander’s Palace (Upscale Creole fare)

Two Chicks Café (Great brunch spot, variety of juices and smoothies)

Atchafalaya (Modern Louisiana fare and craft cocktails)

Mais Arepas (Colombian cuisine in a cozy atmosphere)

Primitvio (American cuisine, meaty mains in a chic atmosphere)

Central City/Central Business District (near Superdome)

Borgne (Chic eatery with seafood-focused modern Louisiana cooking)

The Company Burger (Classic burgers, condiment bar, hand-cut fries, friendly atmosphere)

Blaze Pizza (A hip pizzeria with thin-crust pies)

Willa Jean (Southern menu, baked goods, coffee, tea, cocktails in a retro-chic café)

Magasin Kitchen (Get your fix of pho here! Vietnamese cuisine with juice-infused cocktails)

City Greens (Quick stop for salads and wraps)

Mother’s (Greasy spoon with southern comfort food)

Johnny Sanchez (Funky-chic bistro with inventive Mexican eats)

Uptown

Jacque-Imo’s (Creole eats with lively atmosphere)

Dante’s Kitchen (Farm-to-table cooking in a cozy cottage)

The Camellia Grill (Greasy spoon, bow-tied servers and late-night eats)

Mid-City

Parkway Bakery & Tavern (Home of 100+ year-old Po’ boy, great brunch spot)

Katie’s Restaurant (Weekend brunch spot, Creole-Italian fare)

