Council prepares to head back to federal court over wastewater regulations

The Hattiesburg City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to move forward with legal preparations to challenge its current agreement with Gulf Restoration Network and the treatment levels it sets for wastewater.

The vote came after an executive session with attorney Louis Lanoux from Watkins and Eager, the firm representing Hattiesburg in its wastewater litigation, but neither Lanoux nor council members spoke specifically about what was included in the newly adopted agreement.

Members said they hoped it would strengthen the city's position once the case is heard in federal court.

Council President Carter Carroll said he expects the case to be in court in early 2017.

