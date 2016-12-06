Book your hotel for the New Orleans Bowl - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Book your hotel for the New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WDAM) -

USM will square off with University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl in the Big Easy Saturday, Dec. 17. There is a great selection of hotels and inns just blocks away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Whether you plan to stay for the weekend or just the night, all these hotels are within walking distance from the Superdome as well as an Uber ride away from the bustling French Quarter.

Below are many of the hotels located in the New Orleans downtown district. Prices are subject to change, but these are as of Dec. 12. The prices are from Booking.com, hotels.com, Expedia.com, Trip Advisor.com, Kayak.com and Hotwire.com.

  • Holiday Inn New Orleans - $83/night

          330 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 (10 min walk to superdome)

  • Holiday Inn Express - $81/night

          334 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 (11 min walk to Superdome)

  • Hyatt House New Orleans - $109/night

          1250 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70113 (5 min walk to Superdome)

  • Homewood Suites by Hilton - $132/night

          901 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (10 min walk to Superdome)

  • Le Pavilion Hotel - $97/night

          833 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (15 min walk to Superdome)

  • Hotel 504 - $63/night

          1300 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (16 min walk to Superdome)

  • Drury Inn & Suites - $100/night

          820 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (11 min walk to Superdome)

  • MOXY New Orleans - $139/night

          210 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 (13 min walk to Superdome)

  • Wyndham Garden Baronne Plaza - $80/night

          201 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (15 min walk to Superdome)

  • Hyatt Regency New Orleans - $129/night

         601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113 (6 min walk to Superdome) 

