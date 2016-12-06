Book your hotel for the New Orleans Bowl

USM will square off with University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl in the Big Easy Saturday, Dec. 17. There is a great selection of hotels and inns just blocks away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Whether you plan to stay for the weekend or just the night, all these hotels are within walking distance from the Superdome as well as an Uber ride away from the bustling French Quarter.

Below are many of the hotels located in the New Orleans downtown district. Prices are subject to change, but these are as of Dec. 12. The prices are from Booking.com, hotels.com, Expedia.com, Trip Advisor.com, Kayak.com and Hotwire.com.

Holiday Inn New Orleans - $83/night

330 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 (10 min walk to superdome)

Holiday Inn Express - $81/night

334 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 (11 min walk to Superdome)

Hyatt House New Orleans - $109/night

1250 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70113 (5 min walk to Superdome)

Homewood Suites by Hilton - $132/night

901 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (10 min walk to Superdome)

Le Pavilion Hotel - $97/night

833 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (15 min walk to Superdome)

Hotel 504 - $63/night

1300 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (16 min walk to Superdome)

Drury Inn & Suites - $100/night

820 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (11 min walk to Superdome)

MOXY New Orleans - $139/night

210 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 (13 min walk to Superdome)

Wyndham Garden Baronne Plaza - $80/night

201 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112 (15 min walk to Superdome)

Hyatt Regency New Orleans - $129/night

601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113 (6 min walk to Superdome)

