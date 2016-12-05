Mississippi Huddle Houses honor Pine Belt first responders with free meals

We all know the joke about police officers and donuts, but all jokes aside - in honor off First Responders Day, Huddle House invited every emergency responder around the Pine Belt to have a meal on the house.

Huddle Houses all across Mississippi felt there was no better way to start off the holiday season by showing support to those who give their all for their communities.

Last Thursday, all they needed to do was bring an ID and then huddle up to fill up on whatever they chose. Lieutenant Jon Traxler of the Hattiesburg Police Department stopped in and chowed.. He said this type of appreciation is motivation for those protecting our area.

"That just shows the thanks and appreciation in this case this business all these employees have for first responders which helps us to be out there doing our jobs because we know our community is standing behind us, and that's just another show of that," Traxler said.

