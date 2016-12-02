Local American Red Cross holds first ever ERV rodeo

The local chapter of the American Red Cross held its first ever ERV rodeo in Hattiesburg Friday.

ERV stands for Emergency Response Vehicles. Workers held a friendly competition at the multi-purpose center to test the skills of volunteers.

Several obstacle courses were set up with the response vehicles to test for safety and general knowledge in the event of a disaster.

"We wanted to have some fun today, and enjoy being around each other as volunteers, but also get some training in, some testing of skill,” said Angie Grajeda with the American Red Cross.

Organizers said Friday’s event was about making sure volunteers are responding in a correct and safe manner.

